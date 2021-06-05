Knowless Set To Release Inzora, Her “Best Album Ever”

Diva Knowles Butera is set to release a new album before the end of the year which she believes, “will be one of the greatests.”

According to Butera the new album is a blessing, the reason why she named it after her second-born ‘Inzora’.

While speaking to KT Press, Knowles revealed that her next album is going to be superb because she has spent good time working on it.

“Due to covid-19, I took my time to work on my new album, that’s why I named it after my kid because I want it to be super perfect,” says Knowless.

She hails from Kina Music owned by her manager and producer Clement Ishimwe, who happens to be one of the producers who have worked with established artists like King James, Tom Close and many more.

Knowless Butera and hubby/producer and manager Clement Ishimwe tied a knot late in 2016 in a luxurious wedding that was graced by many celebrities and politicians.

Producer Clement gloomed Knowless from scratches to riches and currently, she is one of the top selling female musicians across the region.

She owns several properties around Kigali city including a mansion, several cars and land titles registered under her names which she attributes to music proceedings.

Knowless officially joined Kina Music late 2012. She started scooping awards, multi-million commercials, selling out concerts and collaborating with regional established artists under Kina Music label which earned her a seat of a diva in the local music industry.