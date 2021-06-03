Marina Is Back Home-The Mane Boss Bad Rama



The Mane music house boss Bad Rama has revealed that singer Marina is back at The Mane music house and promised to drop a new song soon with the team.

Marina called it quit last year citing personal issues with the management three years after signing a ten year contract in 2017.According to Bad Rama, the issues between the management and Marina were sorted out amicably.

“We both said sorry to each other and she decided to come back home at The Mane, already there’s a new song coming out soon. We both made mistakes but now we are back in business,” says Bad Rama.

The Mane lost almost all of its artists like Safi Madiba, Jay Polly, Queen Cha and Aristide who was in charge of musicians and promotion of their music.

Marina boasts songs like Log out, Like that, Boss, Impano and many more featuring local artists like Uncle Austin and Social Mula.