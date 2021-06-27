Mpore, A Man Who Speaks Fashion Language

Eric Mpore, a Rwandan born from Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) did not find himself in fashion by accident.

Since childhood, the owner of Mpore Fashion Shop located in Kigali downtown had a dream of contributing greatly to the clothing industry but growing up, he saw it as a gift and began working as a regular businessman.

In 2018 Mpore shot the target; he explored the continental market and focused on the African styles and started selling to the world.

Mpore was successful enough to be able to put up a shop, in Michigan-United States of America under the name – Fille Fashion.

He is even established in Australia, Canada, France, and China.

“We have grown customer base within a short time with 95% from abroad. No wonder, we want our local market to know that we are here to stay,” Mpore said.

Through his journey, Mpore, a graduate of IT from Tumba College of Technology got people who tried to discourage him, but he said he is unstoppable much as he is now reaping the fruits of his work.