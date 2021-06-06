Mrs. Kagame Tells Green Hills Academy Graduates To ‘Think Out Of The Box’ 

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has urged Green Hills Academy class of 2021 graduates to be innovative and always “think out of the box” to bring out the best in the community, as they work towards excellence.

Mrs. Kagame made the observation during the graduation ceremony of sixty-four (64) graduates held at the Green Hills Academy in Kigali City Saturday 5.

“Be innovative in your outlook, think out of the box, source and resource yourself in seeking guidance from your professors. My deepest wish is that when the time comes, you will each make your respective home country the best it can ever be for all,” Mrs. Kagame said.

The First Lady further urged them: “Keep using your abilities to bring out the best in those around you, and let them bring out the best in you, as you work towards excellence.”

Mrs. Kagame applauded teachers for their selfless commitment in teaching children during COVID-19 pandemic. She said that without their efforts the journey towards adapting to this ‘new normal’ would have been a turbulent one.

“The class of 2021 parents: Breathe. They have made it. This year has once again shown us that without your efforts the journey towards adapting to this ‘new normal’ would have been a turbulent one,” Mrs. Kagame noted.

She further said that graduation is a true reflection of the selfless commitment that comes through the honourable calling of being a dedicated teacher.

“For teachers, it is indeed a year to celebrate. You invested much of your time, even at troubling moments of the Covid-19 pandemic. You were thrown out of your comfort zone to teach and indeed you performed an outstanding duty,” Annah Bagabe, the school Principal said.

The graduates will pursue bachelors’ degrees in several programs including; International business, law, medicine and surgery, mechanical engineering, software Engineering, Biochemistry, to mention but a few.

Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr. Eazi, a popular Nigerian musician was also among the graduation attendees. He urged graduates to be patient and always aim at becoming economically independent.

“I graduated from high school when I was 15 years old. But it took me 10 years for me to blow out,” Mr. Eazi said.

“My lesson for you is to be patient, you have to be your biggest fan to eventually have economic independence,” Mr. Eazi added.

Arnold Micyo, one of the graduates who was admitted at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States of America said:”It was hard to study during COVID-19 pandemic, but I tried my best until the final whistle,” Micyo said.

