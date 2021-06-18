National Road Championships Postponed 

The 2021 national road championships have been postponed indefinitely due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The two-day event was supposed to see the junior, under-23, elite men and women’s races taking place this weekend with individual time trial races on Saturday and road races on Sunday.

The national road championships were supposed to be the only national road races held this year.

In May, the COVID-19 seemed to be under control and the Tour du Rwanda attracted 15 teams with riders from around the world racing on the Rwandan roads.

RODRÍGUEZ Cristián of Team Total Direct Energie won the overall race.

AS COVID-19 cases keep mounting, It is still unclear if this year’s events will take place.

Should the 2021 edition not be held, there will be no national champion for the second successive year after last year’s events were canceled because of coronavirus.