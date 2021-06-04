New Chapter: Rwanda, South Africa Move to Normalise Bilateral, Diplomatic Ties

Rwanda and South Africa have vowed to put the past behind and open a new chapter in the relations of the two countries, agreeing to leave the ‘past behind’, after more than 10 years of diplomatic misunderstandings.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Vincent Biruta, arrived in South Africa on Friday, where he held talks with his counterpart, Dr. Naledi Pandor, in Pretoria on the normalisation of ties between the two countries.

Dr. Biruta, who is on a diplomatic tour, arrived in South Africa from Tanzania, where he met President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday, with a special message from President Paul Kagame.

In South Africa, Dr. Biruta and Dr. Pandor discussed with his South African counterpart are yet to be revealed but sources confirmed talks discussed how the two countries come move forward in terms of fully restoring diplomatic ties.

The dialogue between the two Ministers follows a meeting between President Paul Kagame and President Cyril Ramaphosa in Paris, France, on May 18, ahead of the Summit for the Financing of African Economies, during which they agreed to move towards normalising relations between the two countries.

Dr. Pandor said the meeting had been long overdue after the two Heads of States directed the Ministers to work out issues in February 2020 after they met in Addis Ababa but the thawing of relations was derailed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our meeting is long overdue, not only because we were instructed by our Presidents over a year ago to meet but also because our people of South Africa and Rwanda expect us to meet and strengthen cooperation between our two countries,”

“I believe that today marks the beginning of a process which will lead to the full restoration and normalization of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” Dr. Pandor said in her opening remarks.

She said that South African government firmly believes that strengthening and normalizing bilateral relations between South Africa and Rwanda would go a long way towards creating a basis for further collaboration in key development priority areas.

“Our countries, South Africa and Rwanda are countries that are very clearly pursuing progressive development outcomes, focused on entrenching democracy, inclusive development and economic growth,”

“Inadequacies in our diplomatic relations have held back that potential to unlock greater trade and investment opportunities, have limited government to government engagements in support of business activity, and have reduced essential collaboration in a regional and in multilateral platforms,” Dr. Pandor said.

She pointed out that the challenges the two countries have experienced over the past few years have not allowed them to effectively use instruments that had previously been agreed upon to facilitate very important relationship.

“For example, we’ve not really had active meetings of our Joint Commission for Cooperation, no implementation of our general cooperation agreement. The JCC I’m told last minute more than five years ago and I believe this doesn’t reflect well on a relationship,” the South African official said.

On his part, Dr. Biruta said that Rwanda was looking forward to work with South Africa to establish a Joint Permanent Commission to work on the issues that need to be addressed as soon as possible so that the two countries can fully restore relations for the benefit of the peoples of Rwanda and South Africa, adding that Rwanda was looking forward to play her role.

More details to follow…..