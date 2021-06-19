RIB Investigating Forgery of Marks At Embattled Kigali Institute of Management -KIM

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB) has opened an investigation on a case of forgery of marks involving students and staff of Kigali Institute of Management(KIM) which closed doors in November last year.

The investigation started after reports according to which, marks awarded by lecturers on mark sheets were different from the marks in shool’s MIS (Management Information System).

“Early this month, we received information that some KIM students got their marks changed by some university staff. They awarded marks that are different from what lecturers had given,” RIB Spokesperson, Dr. Thiery Murangira confirmed to KT Press.

“So far, the investigation results indicate that it is a big number of students who changed marks with the help of former staff,” Dr. Murangira further said adding that the suspects will be announced after thorough investigations.

RIB spokesperson confirmed to KT Press that so far no one has been arrested since the investigation in the matter is going on.

According to RIB, this crime is punished by article 276 of Rwanda’s penal code.

The article provides that any person who, in any manner, forges or alters documents by forged signature or fingerprint, falsifying documents or signatures or impersonation, forging agreements, its provisions, obligations, or discharged obligations commits an offence.

Any person who, with a fraudulent intention, produces a false written document, causes to write false statements or produces a conflicting declaration, is considered to commit the offence of forgery.

Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than five (5) years but not more than seven (7) years and a fine of not less than three million Rwandan francs (FRW 3,000,000) and not more than five million Rwandan francs (FRW 5,000,000) or only one of these penalties.

Forgery allegation comes after another complaint where students claimed that lecturers refused to release their marks citing unpaid salary arrears.

In November last year, Emmy Mugabo, former KIM guild president told KT Press that many students were stranded after lecturers refused to release their marks because KIM had failed to pay their salaries.

“Students are stranded, the process of issuing academic transcripts is too slow. Some lecturers have refused to release marks for students before the management pays their salary arrears,” Mugabo said.

In November 2020, KIM permanently closed doors. University of Kigali announced plans to acquire infrastructure of the former.

Gustave Tombola, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kigali told the media that two parties had already signed a sales agreement.

The troubled KIM has over the years developed infrastructure including buildings and other facilities at its campus located along the Kigali-Rwamagana road, opposite Nyandungu eco-park. However, financial challenges reportedly started in 2016 when the number of students started reducing gradually.