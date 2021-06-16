Rubavu Placed In Lockdown To Control Surging Covid-19 Cases  

Rubavu district bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the Western province has been put in lockdown, following the Ministry of Health daily reports which indicate increasing Covid-19 cases since last week.

“Due to the assessment of the Health Ministry across the country and the cabinet meeting decisions held on 12 June 2021. Effective 17 Thursday 2021, Rubavu district has been put in lockdown for the concerned authorities and residents to prevent the further increase of the pandemic,” a communique from the Ministry of local government released on June 16 reads.

The communique reads that effective tomorrow movements to and from parts of the Western district are prohibited from 7:00 PM to 4:00 AM.

However, the transportation of commercial goods to Rubavu district and crossing the border is allowed, but with due respect to the prevention directives.

Still in Western province, movement in the Rutsiro district has also been suspended from 7:00 PM to 4:00 AM.

In Gicumbi and Burera districts, both located in the Northern province, movements have also been suspended from 7:00 PM to 4:00 AM in some sectors.

For Burera district only, the affected sectors are Cyanika, Kagogo, Kinyababa, Butaro,Kivuye, and Bungwe sector.

In the Gicumbi district, there are Byumba, Rubaya, and Kaniga sectors.

Similarly, In Nyagatare district located in the Eastern province, movements have been suspended from 7:00 PM to 4:00 AM in sectors including Matimba, Musheri, Rwempasha, Tabagwe, and Kiyombe.

The communique advised all the residents across the country to observe the Covid-19 preventive measures as they were established by the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 updates of yesterday, 28,912 people have contracted COVID-19 pandemic since March 14, 2020.

Among them, 26,383 patients have recovered, 2,157 are still sick while 14 are in critical condition.

The Ministry of Health Covid-19 daily updates also indicate that 372 people have succumbed to COVID-19

Rwanda has carried out 1,516,498 tests, while 389,719 people have been vaccinated.