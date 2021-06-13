Rwanda to Repatriate Ugandan Soldier Intercepted on Rwandan Soil

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on Sunday evening was set to handover to Uganda a Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldier intercepted on Rwandan soil.

A statement from RDF said that the soldier, identified as Pte. Bukuru Muhuba, who was armed, was arrested in Cyanika Sector, Burera district in the Northern Province.

“On 12 June 21, at approximately 1445hrs, an RDF Day patrol intercepted a Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldier identified as Pte Bakuru MUHUBA who was on Rwandan soil in Northern Province, Burera District, Cyanika sector, Kamanyana cell, Majyambere village,”

“He was dressed in UPDF camouflage uniform, armed with a Medium Machine Gun (MMG) with its 100 rounds, 01 Binocular, 01 cell phone and his military Identification documents. RDF is in the process of repatriating him,” the short statement reads.

By press time, RDF was in the process of handing over the soldier to Ugandan authorities at Cyanika border post.