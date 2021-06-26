Rwanda U23 Football Squad Named For CECAFA 

Rwanda Under-23 Men’s National Team head coach Sosthene Habimana has named a provisional 35-member squad for the upcoming CECAFA U23 Championships.

The 2021 CECAFA Under 23 Championships is set to take place July 3- 18 in the Northern City of Ethiopia, Bahir Dar.

The team, which is mostly made up of locally based players, features three European-based players including MITSINDO Yves of S.C Charleroi, RAAL La Louvière’s SAMUEL Gueulette and SIMA Moussa who plies his trade in England.

Sosthene is expected to name the final list ahead of the tournament.

Full squad

Goalkeeper: NTWARI Fiacre (Marine FC), HAKIZIMANA Adolphe (Rayon Sports FC), ISHIMWE Jean Pierre (APR FC), TWAGIRAYEZU Amani (Bugesera FC)

Defenders: NIYIGENA Clément (Rayon Sports FC), BUREGEYA Prince (APR FC), RWABUHIHI Aimé Placide (APR FC), NDAYISHIMIYE Thierry (Marine FC), MUKENGERE Christian (Bugesera FC), MUTSINZI Ange (APR FC), ISHIMWE Christian (AS Kigali), NDAYISHIMIYE Dieudonné (APR FC), HAKIZIMANA Félicien (Marine FC), NSHIMIYIMANA Emmanuel (Gorilla FC).

Midfielders: RUBONEKA Jean Bosco (APR FC), MUGISHA Bonheur (Mukura VS&L), NTIRUSHWA Aimé (Police FC), NIYONZIMA Olivier (APR FC), MITSINDO Yves (S.C Charleroi), ISHIMWE Saleh (Kiyovu SC), MANISHIMWE Djabel (APR FC), ISHIMWE Anicet (APR FC), SAMUEL Gueulette (RAAL La Louvière, Belgium).

Forwards: NSANZIMFURA Keddy (APR FC), NYIRINKINDI Saleh (Kiyovu SC), BYIRINGIRO Lague (APR FC), RUGANGAZI Prosper (Gasogi United), IRAGUHA Hadji (Rutsiro FC), NIYIBIZI Ramadhan (Etincelles FC), BIRAMAHIRE Abeddy (AS Kigali), MUGUNGA Yves (APR FC), BIZIMANA Yannick (APR FC), RUDASINGWA Prince (Rayon Sports FC), NSHUTI Innocent (APR FC), SIMA Moussa (England).