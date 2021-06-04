Rwatubyaye, Tuyisenge Goals Seal Rwanda Friendly Win Against Central Africa Republic 

Rwatubyaye Abdul and Tuyisenge Jacques scored as Amavubi defeated the Central Africa Republic 2-0 in Friday’s first leg of a double-header friendly at Amahoro Stadium.

Four riders including Buhake Twizere Clément, Ngwabije Bryan Clovis, Samuel Gueulette and Kwitonda Alain started in their senior national team debut while Nishimwe Blaise came in later in the second half to earn their first cap.

The hosts had the best scoring chance came in the 7th minute after Byiringiro Lague was brought down in box to win penalty but skipper Tuyisenge Jacques failed to score from the spot

Rwanda finally went ahead after 39 minutes when defender Rwatubyaye Abdul headed home a cross from Imanishimwe Djabel.

In the second half, Tuyisenge made no mistake himself in the 68th minute when he cut inside from the left and scored from a close range.

Central Africa Republic tried to generate offensive plays, but they never truly threatened a fightback.

The two sides will face off again on Monday in the last friendly game of the current June FIFA International break.