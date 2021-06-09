StarTimes Decoder Has Been Reduced Sgnificantly: Now At Only Rwf 3000  

“African fans have been forced to pay higher bouquet prices to watch major competitions in the past. This isn’t right. In Africa, football should be made available for all. This is what StarTimes strives to achieve, to ensure that every African football fan can enjoy Euro 2020.” For this reason:

On our DTT platform, existing starTimes subscribers will access matches on their Basic bouquet at only 6000 Rwf monthly , Customers will buy Basic bouquet of 6000Rwf per month and be upgraded to Classic Bouquet of 8,000Rwf.

On our DTH platform we will offer more flexibility, our new price for the decoder has been reduced significantly.

For the first time in history our DTH HD Decoder is at now 3,000Rwf, this is to ensure that every family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV. Our customer can enjoy all channels by subscribing to Super bouquet with a 20% discount.

For those who have our DTH HD Decoders StarTimes subscribers can choose to recharge monthly, weekly or daily. They can pay 850Rwf/day, 2850Rwf/week, and 8500Rwf/month. How great is that!

Watch Euro 2020 on StarTimes ON streaming app

StarTimes ON streaming app will air all matches live and on demand. Fans will be in a position to stream live matches on Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD) and Ultra High Definition (UHD).

Each StarTimes TV subscriber benefits from three StarTimes ON VIP memberships thanks to the “1To3” policy. This means that with one StarTimes subscription, users can watch matches on four devices concurrently.

Others StarTimes ON users can enjoy a full array of subscription options with monthly, weekly and daily plans starting from 700/day.

“With more watching options, fans have no longer any excuse to miss Euro 2020 matches! They have been waiting for Euro 2020 for more than a year and they deserve to have the best viewing experience.”

New Local Channels on DTH Platform.

Its official now, StarTimes has now published on their DTH or direct broadcast satellites more local channels than before. After having RTV, TV1, TV10 and BTN now StarTimes has added many more local channels for their DTH Customers to enjoy the beauty of the most affordable Pay TV in Rwanda. Now on our DTH Platform you can find 9 Local Channels, including:

1. TVR CH: 725 2. TV1 CH: 773 3. TV10 CH: 774 4. BTN CH: 782 5. ISIBO TV CH: 784 6. AUTHENTIC TV CH: 786 7. FLASH TV CH: 789 8. ISANGO TV CH: 785 9. KC2 CH: 787

More local channels coming up soon including PRIME TV and more.

On our DTT (Digital Terrestrial) platform

We have added BTV Channel, this channel will be showing dubbed movies in Kinyarwanda. We would like to invite others who are capable to come and partner up with us in producing more dubbed movies and original content.