Time to Go Home: MINEDUC Releases Transport Schedule for Boarding Students

The Ministry of Education has released a nationwide ‘back home’ transport schedule for boarding students which will guide them on how and when to travel to their respective home districts safely, as the country enters a phase of tightened COVID-19 restrictions.

The ‘go back home’ transport schedule will start on 1 July 2021, with boarding students from Nyarugenge, Gasabo, Kicukiro, all Kigali city-based districts breaking for holidays first.

On the same date, boarding students from Huye, Gisagara, Nyaruguru, and Nyamagabe in the Southern province will be transported back home.

Students studying in the Western province districts including Nyamasheke, Rusiszi, Karongi, Rutsiro will also go back home on 1 July 2021.

On 2 July 2021, boarding students studying in Nyanza district in the Southern province and others in Rubavu and Nyabihu (Western province), Rwamagana and Kayonza(Eastern province), and Gicumbi and Rulindo district(Northern province) will also be transported home.

On the third day of July 2021, boarding students in Nyagatare, Gatsibo, Kirehe, Ngoma (Eastern province), Ruhango (Southern Province), Musanze, and Gakenke (Northern province) will head home.

On 4 July 2021, Muhanga, Kamonyi(Southern province), Burera(Northern province), and Ngororero located in the western province will be transported back home.

“This transport schedule concerns all students in general education and vocational students. All teachers are requested to obey and follow this transport schedule by getting buses to transport students from schools to their home districts for them to arrive home early,” the communique released by the Ministry of Education reads.

“Parents are advised to give enough transportation fees to students. Sector and district education officers are requested to inspect the transportation of students as they break off for holidays. Students are requested to observe all the Covid-19 preventive measures including wearing masks, keeping social distance, and handwashing,” the communique also reads.

It reads further that to simplify transport for students passing via Kigali city, the bus will be boarded at Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo.

Students will break off for holidays after the government toughened Covid-19 preventive measures on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, to stop the surging increasing cases. The new measures will come into force on July 1.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente said that the government will ensure that no student misses an exam or is affected by the new measures.

University students

Regarding University students, the Minister of Education, Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, clarified on the matter and said that separate measures will be announced in due course, in regard to universities.

“For university students, it will be done in a special way in collaboration with the University administration as all Universities will not suspend classes except those in the districts mentioned in the announcement. Also, not all have the same timetable,” Dr. Uwamariya tweeted.

According to a communique issued by the Prime Minister’s office this afternoon, curfew has been extended whereby movements are prohibited between 6 PM and 4 AM and business will close at 5 PM effective July 1 countrywide.

The government prohibited social gatherings both from homes, public places, and closed schools, among others.