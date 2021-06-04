UNMISS Police Commissioner Lauds Rwandan Peacekeepers for ‘Dedicated Service’

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Police Commissioner, Madam Unaisi Bolatolu-Vuniwaqa has thanked the Rwanda Formed Police Unit Three (FPU-3) contingent serving in the world’s newest nation for their dedication and selfless peacekeeping services amid the challenges brought about by the pandemic of COVID-19.

Madam Vuniwaqa made the remarks on Thursday, June 3, while visiting FPU-3 camp, in Juba, where she met and briefed officers of the contingent.

“This is an important FPU for the UNPOL component; we had challenges of the COVID-19 including the recent surge at the beginning of the year. Thank you very much for the contributions… the work that you have been conducting as a contingent amid these challenges,” Madam Vuniwaqa said.

She added: “I know this is not an easy time to be deployed in any peacekeeping mission, largely due to the challenges of COVID-19 that we are going through, apart from other usual challenges of peacekeeping. You left your loved ones and families back home to come and assist the youngest nation here in South Sudan.

I know at this time, we also worry about our families and loved ones back at home because of the challenges of Covid-19, but I know you are professional peacekeepers, that despite the challenges we are facing, we are here to give 100% in terms of our contribution to United Nations mission here in South Sudan.”

At the camp, the Police Commissioner was received by the FPU-3 contingent commander, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jeannette Masozera, who briefed her on the various peacekeeping operations the contingent conducts as well as other human security activities conducted with the local Police and communities.

“I have been briefed on the various activities that you have been conducting ever since you came to this mission and the individual implored Umuganda.

Thank you for bringing to South Sudan the concept of cleanliness from your country. I have visited Kigali in a beautiful country… thank you for sharing these good practices with the people of South Sudan,” the Police Commissioner said.

She urged them to “continue with the good work until the very last moment” when they return back home.

“I wish you all the best, enjoy your deployment, and I know that with all the support you will get from the leadership here in UNMISS, you will be able to deliver successfully until the very end of your mission.”

SSP Masozera thanked the Police Commissioner and the entire UNMISS leadership for the support, which she said helps them to deliver.

She said that the contingent remains dedicated to its UNMISS mandate and always ready to take up any assigned tasks to restore peace and security for the people of South Sudan.