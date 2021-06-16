US Records Increase of 215% In Number of Rwandan Students Within A Decade

The number of Rwandan students in the United States has marked an increase of 215 percent over the last decade, with the number continuously increasing since 2006.

During the 2019/20 academic year, the United States hosted a total of 1,444 Rwandan students, marking a record number of students since the mid-sixties when only two persons from Rwanda went to study in the US, the education search platform, Erudera.com reports.

Following an increase of 11.8 percent in 2019/20 compared to the previous academic year, Rwanda positioned the sixth highest in sub-Saharan Africa regarding the number of students pursuing higher education in the US.

Furthermore, data show that the number of Rwandan students in the US over the past years prior to 2019/20 stood as it follows:

2011/12 – 465 students

2012/13 – 565 students

2013/14 – 720 students

2014/15 – 800 students

2015/16 – 928 students

2016/17 – 1,088 students

2017/18 – 1,232 students

2018/19 – 1,292 students

Gent Ukëhajdaraj from Erudera attributes the increase to the reputation of US universities among international students and the collaboration between the two countries’ governments in terms of higher education, as there are many US scholarships offered to Rwandan students.

As the number of Rwandan students has continued to increase since 2006, Ukëhajdaraj predicts another slight increase next year, based on recent data that 86 percent of US universities are planning to resume in-person teaching in the upcoming academic year.

Erudera is an education search platform backed by AI.

Erudera’s mission is to completely change the way students research their university and study program options using technology, make it easier for them to make decisions based on data and detailed information, and help more students make their dream of studying abroad a reality.

“Using Erudera, students will be able to find their ideal university and study program recommended to them based on their personality, academic achievements, career prospects, and personal preferences, so they can do better research, compare available options, and come to a better decision on their own,” writes Erudera.