Vivo Energy Rwanda Sponsors Ten Students Through Imbuto Foundation

Today, Vivo Energy Rwanda donated its annual contribution of Rwf 3 million, to sponsor ten brilliant secondary school students from vulnerable families. This contribution is part of a Memorandum of Understanding, signed with Imbuto Foundation five years ago, to support ten vulnerable young Rwandans through the ‘Edified Generation’ Scholarship Programme.

Mr. Saibou Coulibaly, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Rwanda, in his remarks, highlighted the fact that education is a fundamental pillar for Vivo Energy, “We are delighted to be able to impact the lives of these young Rwandans. When the opportunity will arise, we will go the extra mile and enroll some of them in our ‘young talent programme’ – a programme that consists of equipping young graduates with a first-hand skill set through an internship at Vivo Energy Rwanda.”

Through their strong belief that supporting these young people can make a difference in their lives, and contribute to the economy in the long run, Vivo Energy Rwanda has been a reliable partner of the Foundation and is committed to continue empowering these youth.

Imbuto Foundation’s ‘Edified Generation’ scholarship programme, was initiated in 2002 to financially support secondary school students from vulnerable backgrounds, by providing up to 300 USD each year, to help pay for living expenses, health insurance and school supplies. Through this programme and annual holiday camp, benefiting students are taught important life skills including, how to manage their health, finances and are also provided career and professional advice. To-date, 9,601 students have been awarded scholarships.

As Imbuto Foundation marks 20 years of engaging, educating and empowering communities in Rwanda, the Foundation intends to continue supporting brilliant students who lack financial means to attend boarding schools, by paying for their living costs in boarding schools and empowering them through annual holiday camps.