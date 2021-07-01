Am Proud of You The Ben – Miss Pamela 

Former beauty queen Miss Pamela Uwicyeza has declared mad love to her boyfriend Benjamin Mugisha commonly known on stage as The Ben.

The two love birds can’t stop painting their affection every day on social media despite being miles apart from each other.

Pamella who has been showing the world how much she loves The Ben even before they went public took it on Instagram to let the singer know that she adores him in any possible way.

“Am proud of this man you see, thank you very much! God loves you so much Mugisha” she posted

This is love’ hit maker The Ben and Miss Pamella started dating late 2019, playing undercover dodging media and now it’s almost coming to two years in a super relationship.

This comes following The Ben’s recent birthday bash which was attended by Pamela among friends and she couldn’t hide fondness towards The Ben.

Before The Ben went back to USA , where he is based in Chicago, he took Miss Pamella to Zanzibar, to enjoy their love adventures without local paparazzi’s and all the time The Ben was shooting ‘This Is Love’ song with Rema, Pamela was by his side.

Before, The Ben used to avoid journalists when asked about his relationship with Pamela, but always Pamela would find a way of showing the world how much she adores him. It went on for months until it paid off as The Ben accepted and started also posting her with love emojis, later with words like mine and love.

Back in 2018, The Ben was rumored to be having ‘A thing’ with Diamond Platnumz’s Ex-lover, socialite Zari Hassan, after Zari posted a video with The Ben while on a vacation in The US, but The Ben denied the rumors.