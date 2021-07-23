APR part of confirmed line up for CECAFA Kagame Cup 

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) has confirmed the line-up for this year’s CECAFA Kagame Cup, scheduled for 1st – 15th August in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Rwanda’s sole representative in the competition are national league reigning champions and three-time CACAFA Kagame Cup winners, APR FC.

According to a communique released by the CACAFA, the tournament will also feature nine other clubs, including defending champions Kampala Capital City Authority (Uganda), KCCA FC (Uganda),Young Africans SC, Azam FC (Tanzania), Altabara FC (South Sudan), Le Messager Ngozi FC (Burundi), Express FC,), Tusker FC (Kenya), KMKM SC (Zanzibar), and Big Bullets FC from Malawi who will be taking part as guests.

The draw will be conducted on July 17.

Last year the tournament did not take place as knock-on effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously known as CECAFA Club Cup, the event which attracts teams from the East and Central Africa, has been renamed the CECAFA Kagame Cup since 2002 after the President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame, started sponsoring the competition.

Three Rwandan club have won the competition with APR the last one to win it in 2010, after Rayon Sports (1998) and the defunct Atraco (2009).

Confirmed teams for Kagame Cup 2021: Young Africans SC, Azam FC (Tanzania), Altabara FC (South Sudan), Le Messager Ngozi FC (Burundi), APR (Rwanda), Express FC, KCCA FC (Uganda), Tusker FC (Kenya), KMKM SC (Zanzibar), Big Bullets FC (Malawi).