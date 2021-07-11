AU Welcomes Rwanda’s Joint Force Deployment in Mozambique to Battle Terrorists

The African Union (AU) has welcomed Rwanda’s move to deploy a joint force in Mozambique, at the request of the Mozambican government, to fight insurgents in the northern part of the country, describing it as a sign of African solidarity.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Saturday said the deployment in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province will be crucial in fighting insecurity and restoring order.

“I commend the Republic of Rwanda’s deployment of 1000 RDF and Rwanda National Police members, to Cabo Delgado, at the request of the gov’t of Mozambique, as a strong and concrete act of African solidarity to support a fellow Member State fight terrorism and insecurity,” Faki tweeted on Saturday as the deployment exercise continued.

The second batch consisting of 600 Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Rwanda National Police (RNP) men and women took off on Saturday to the Southern African nation to combat insurgents affiliated to the al-Shabaab terrorist group.

The joint force commanded by Major General Innocent Kabandana set off in two groups to join another batch that left for Mozambique Friday evening.

The Government of Rwanda on Friday announced the deployment of a 1,000-person contingent of RDF and RNP to Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique- which is currently affected by terrorism and insecurity.

The Joint Force will work closely with Mozambique Armed Defence Forces (FADM) and forces from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to uproot the insurgent militia groups.

The Rwandan forces will also support efforts to restore Mozambican state authority by conducting combat and security operations, as well as stabilization and security-sector reform (SSR).