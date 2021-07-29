BK Capital Named Best Corporate Finance Advisory Firm in Rwanda

Capital Finance International (CFI) magazine has named BK Capital as the best corporate finance advisory firm in Rwanda in 2021.

This accolade reflects BK Capital’s commitment to becoming the most trusted financial partner offering Innovative financial solutions and the partner of choice for local, regional and global entities and individuals through its advisory and investment services.

BK Capital is the Investment Banking arm of BK Group PLC that offers Securities Brokerage Services, Investment Management and Corporate Finance Advisory Services.

“This award highlights our engagement to provide the best financial and advisory services to local, regional and global entities as well as individuals,” said Carine Umutoni, the Managing Director of BK Capital.

“We are committed to growing our clients’ finances by positioning ourselves as an investment gateway with a client-centric approach and a network of investment associates who provide clients with outstanding solutions and advisory services,” she added.

BK Capital offers in-house market research, which facilitates its clients to make informed decision-making. The firm also provides a wide range of advisory services covering mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt public offerings as well as private equity and debt raising services. For the corporate finance function, they provide valuation and financial restructuring services as well as financial modelling services.

BK Capital played a significant role in being the lead transaction advisor for the two major listings on the Rwanda Stock Exchange over the past 12 months, Cimerwa PLC in August 2020 and MTN Rwandacell PLC in May 2021, which was among crucial factors considered in presenting the firm with this award.

The panel also noted the firm’s innovative products and superior customer service as significant factors in their decision to reward BK Capital with the 2021 award for Best Corporate Finance Advisory firm in Rwanda.

CFI (Capital Finance International) magazine is a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics and finance.

Headquartered in London, CFI focuses on the coverage and analysis of the drivers influencing and reshaping the global economy. The magazine provides news, analysis and commentary on markets worldwide.

Each year, CFI magazine seeks out individuals and organizations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders.

The awards program aims to identify and reward excellence wherever found in the hope of inspiring others to further improve their performance.

BK Capital Limited is a subsidiary of BK Group PLC, was established and incorporated in Rwanda in 2012 as BK Securities Limited offering mainly Brokerage of securities instruments.

In 2018, the Company was rebranded into BK Capital Ltd with a broader mandate to offer additional investment services such as Investment Management and Fund Administration services amongst others. BK Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority and the National Bank of Rwanda.