Case of Faulty Integrated Education Management System from SA Back to Rwanda Parliament

The ministry of education has revealed that it was conned into purchasing a Rwf2.3billion finance and information management software system from a South Africa company only to get stuck with a product that didn’t function.

Reappearing at the Chamber of Deputies yesterday, July 28 to explain financial issues that were indicated in Auditor General’s report, Education minister Dr. Valentine Uwamariya said that the problem is around an Integrated Education Business Management Information System (IEBMIS) used by the University of Rwanda (UR).