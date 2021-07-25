COVID-19: Gov’t Extends Lockdown in City of Kigali, 8 Districts for 5 More Days

The Government of Rwanda has extended existing COVID-19 preventive measures, including a lockdown in the City of Kigali and eight districts for an extra five days to slow down the spread of the virus.

A communique from the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday revealed that the five days will start counting from July 27, with the current measures expected to end on July 26.

“The Government of Rwanda thanks the public for continued collaboration in observing Covid – 19 preventive measures,”

“In order to consolidate the gains in decreasing the number of Covid – 19 cases and related deaths, the Government has extended the current preventive measures for five more days, starting 27th July through 31st July 2021,” the statement reads.

Apart from the 3 districts that make up the City of Kigali, the lockdown is effective in the districts of Burera, Gicumbi, Kamonyi, Musanze, Nyagatare, Rubavu, Rwamagana and Rutsiro.

“Movements and visits outside the home are not permitted except for essential services such as healthcare, food shopping, or banking, and for personnel performing such services,”

Citizens in those areas are urged to significantly reduce social interactions and limit movements only to essential services. Outdoor sports and recreational activities are also prohibited.

Public transport is prohibited but transportation of personnel carrying out the essential activities will continue to function. Motorcycles and bicycles are not permitted to carry passengers but may offer delivery services.

As previously mentioned, public and private offices are closed except for those providing essential services.

Businesses remain closed, except distribution and delivery services and those selling food (markets), medicine (pharmacies), fuel and other approved essential items but will operate at 30% capacity. Businesses permitted to operate must close at 5 pm.

Schools and higher education institutions remain closed while Kigali International Airport is open but arriving and departing passengers must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure and must comply with other health guidelines.

Tourism activities will continue in strict adherence to Covid-19 health guidelines. This includes hotels, tour operators, and transport services assisting guests.

Farming activities are allowed to continue in observance of Covid-19 control measures while swimming pools and spas will remain closed except for those at hotels hosting tested guests.

As it was previously announced, funeral gatherings are not allowed to exceed 15 persons.

Existing measures in the remaining part of the country also remain in force, including a curfew beginning from 6pm to 4am.

Going by the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, new Covid-19 cases remain more prevalent in the City of Kigali than any other part of the country, where 367 people out of 100, 000 return positive results.

In other districts, the number stands at 47 out of 100, 000 while the national average is 78/100, 000 while the positivity rate over the past 7 days is 6.8 percent. The virus has claimed 90 people in the past 7 days- the highest figure since the outbreak.