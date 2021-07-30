COVID-19 Lockdown Lifted, Public Transport Allowed

The cabinet chaired by President Paul Kagame on Friday lifted the COVID-19 total lockdown in Kigali and eight districts of the country where services, movements were on halt for the last 15 days.

The districts include Burera, Gicumbi, Kamonyi, Musanze, Rubavu, Rutsiro, Rwamagana, and Nyagatare.

Allowed business will resume since August 1st and among others, those include public transport within Kigali and between Kigali and provinces and districts where buses should carry 50% of their capacity.

“Mouvements between Kigali and other provinces and districts shall resume except to and from sectors of the country under localized lockdown,” part of the cabinet communique reads.

A list of 50 sectors of the country was put into total lockdown earlier this week, and these ones are not eligible for public transport.

The lift of lockdown in other areas means that motorcycles and bicycles are allowed to resume transport of people.

Also, another relief that comes with the lifting of lockdown is that public and private offices will resume employing 15% at once.

Many people are already used to working from home.

Other private businesses like shops will continue to work at 50% capacity.

Moreover, meetings will resume with 30% venue capacity with all participants required to provide results of the COVID-19 negative test.

Restaurants were also allowed to resume but providing take away service only.

Meanwhile, churches remain closed, but religious weddings and civil weddings were allowed with 10 participants who have COVID-19 negative tests.

Other measures remained unchanged.