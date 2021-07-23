Covid-19 Mass Testing: Two Cells of Kigali Record Highest Positivity Rate

Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC)has released Covid-19 mass testing results in Kigali, with two “administrative areas” (Utugari) recording highest positive rate.

The testing was conducted between 17 to 18 July 2021 and the most affected cells are Gacaca and Gasagara in Gasabo district which exceeded the 10% positive cases for every 100 tests.

According to Director-General of RBC, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana other 40 areas have 5%-9.9% for every 100 tests, 51 areas have 3%-4-9%, and 70 areas have below 3% per 100 Covid-19 tests.

Covid-19 results in the City of Kigali were recorded after carrying out a total of 107,106 tests that indicated 3,965 positive cases in the capital city.

Dr. Nsanzimana says depending on results, surging cases in the two areas could be caused by the economic activities carried out in the areas.

On 23 July 2021, RBC resumed a second phase for Covid-19 mass testing in the two villages where the highest cases were recorded.

According to RBC, the second round will be conducted on households that were not tested in the first phase.

Dr. Nsabimana says the results will be used by government officials to decide the resolutions about the pandemic preventive measures.

Meanwhile, the results indicated that Kicukiro has the highest Covid-19 cases with 4.4%, followed by Gasabo with 3.8% and Nyarugenge district, 2.5%

By Thursday, Rwanda had registered 61,375 total Covid-19 cases, 43,924 recoveries and 16,747 active cases.

So far, 704 deaths have been registered.