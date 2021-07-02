Dr Anita Asiimwe Relieved of Duties as NCD Head

Dr. Anita Asiimwe has been dismissed from her position as the Director General of the National Childhood Development Agency (NCD), with immediate effect. Her dismissal came following the sacking of the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Water and Sanitation Corporation(WASAC), Alfred Dusenge Byigero, on Thursday.

A Communique signed by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente on Friday, July 2, announced the dismissal of Dr. Asiimwe from the national body charged implementing national early childhood development programs, but did not give reasons for her dismissal.

Several reports indicate that the dismissals could be linked to the findings of the Auditor General.

“Today, 2nd July 2021, Dr. Anita Asiimwe has been dismissed from the position of Director General of the National Childhood Development Agency (NCDA), with immediate effect,”

“Dr. Gilbert Munyemana is appointed the Acting Director General of the National Childhood Development Agency (NCD),” reads the brief announcement by the PM, issued on the behalf of the President of Republic.

Dr. Asiimwe has been the DG of NCD since November last year when she was appointed by the cabinet. Before that, she was the Coordinator of the National Early Childhood Development Program (NECDP), a position she had been in since October 2017.

From April 2014 to July 2017, she was the head of clinical services division at the University Teaching Hospitals- CHUs and from February 2013 to July 2014, she served as the Minister of State in charge of Public Health and Primary Health Care.

The medic also served as the Deputy Director General and Head of the Institute of HIV, Disease Prevention and Control (IHDPC) between 2011 and 2013 while before that, from October 2008 to June 2011, she was the Executive Secretary of the National AIDS Control Commission.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine from the National University of Rwanda (NUR) and a Master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Dundee, Scotland.

Who is Dr. Munyemana?

According to his profile, Dr. Munyemana is the Founder and Managing Director of an Educational Technology company called IDEMBE Ltd based in Rwanda.

He is a senior educational technologist by training as he holds a Masters in Educational Technology from University of Witwatersrand/South Africa.

Before starting his own company, he worked in public and non-governmental organizations respectively as the Director of the Centre for Instructional Technology at the National University of Rwanda and the Project Manager of the Teacher Self Learning Academy at Plan International Rwanda.

Prior to his appointment, he was involved in different national and regional initiatives that aim at bridging the knowledge gaps and building a knowledge-based society through efficient use of ICT.