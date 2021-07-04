FULL SPEECH: President Kagame’s Kwibohora 27 Message

On the occasion of the 27th anniversary since the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) liberated Rwanda, President Paul Kagame addressed the nation on the essence of the day and the reason it has not been celebrated as it has always been in the past, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the message aired on Rwanda Television (RTV), President Kagame highlighted key milestones of the past 27 years as well as the nation’s efforts to fight the New Coronavirus and ensure that the country fully gets back on its socio-economic transformation track. Below is the full speech.

Rwandans, Friends of Rwanda

I greet you all and wish you a Happy Liberation Day.

Twenty-seven years ago, Rwandans joined hands to liberate our country.

Ever since we have worked together every day to renew our society and make Rwanda the best it can be for each one of us.

I want to thank you for this.

Today, Rwanda is not just a place on the map.

For us, it means something that we can all identify with and be proud of, and in which we feel valued.

Rwanda means hope. It means that we care for one another.

The Kinigi Model Village being launched today, and other community projects that our armed forces have delivered, in partnership with other institutions, is a demonstration of our Rwandan solidarity, and we have made it a habit.

I also want to thank you for this.

This year we could not celebrate Liberation Day in the usual manner.

This is why we must continue our fight against the current surge in Covid-19 cases.

It is now more important than ever to follow the measures put in place by the Ministry of Health and other institutions to curb the spread of Covid-19 and save lives.

We want every Rwandan to be healthy and free to pursue all the opportunities available to them, including in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Our work for Rwanda’s economic and social transformation must continue and accelerate.

Beyond our borders, we want to continue fostering mutually respectful and beneficial cooperation with our neighbours, with the region, and globally.

Fighting and overcoming Covid-19 is a continuation of the work of liberation.

Some relief is on the way, in terms of vaccines, to raise the level of protection, starting with those most at risk, and eventually reaching as many Rwandans as possible.

In keeping with our goal of self-reliance, we are working to build our capabilities to manufacture vaccines and other medications in Rwanda.

This will reduce our dependence on supply sources that are unpredictable or dependent on other interests. But this will take time and we have to be patient.

In the meantime, each one of us has an important role in strengthening vigilance and adapting our habits to minimize the risk of transmission of this airborne virus.

We must understand the urgency to protect ourselves and each other and get our country out of this danger as quickly as possible.

Rwandans have a lot to do together and much to look forward to. Let us make sure we can continue on this journey together.

Once again, I thank you and wish you all a safe and Happy Liberation Day.