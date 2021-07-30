Gaby Umutare Bounces Back On Music Scene

Once celebrated Afro beat crooner Gaby Umutare resurfaces on music scene with a new hit single dubbed Umuntu which features his wife and kid.

This came as a shock and good news to Mesa Kamwe singer after in 2019, when he told KTPress that he doesn’t need anything g to do with music.

Gabby revealed that he had to first settle down with family and get to know the new country before doing music.

“I had to first settle down and arrange my family’s life since Australia was a new place to me. But I am done now, it’s time to embark on my music plans and the first project is Umuntu song,” he said.

Gaby relocated to Australia with wife in 2017 and since then, he has been off the music scene for four years.

The Mesa Kamwe singer before relocating to Austrialia was one of the best and promising musicians.

