Goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera Retires From Football at 27

Former Rayon Sports and National Team Amavubi goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera has hung up his gloves at the age of 27, weeks after he was handed a one-year suspended sentence over marijuana-related offenses.

Announcing his retirement in an interview with Flash FM, Kwizera who last played for Rayon Sports, said, “My contract with Rayon Sports has expired and I don’t want to continue anywhere else.”

Kwizera started his football career with Isonga FC but enhanced his reputation in the Rwandan top-flight football while playing for APR FC between 2013 and 2016.He later moved to Bugesera FC before joining the South African side Free State Stars in 2017.

In 2019 he returned home and spent six months with Gasogi before joining Rayon Sports for one season, which turns out to be his last in the sport.

Last month, Kwizera with six co-accused were given a one –year suspended sentence after they were found guilty of consuming marijuana.

His early retirement has drawn mixed reactions with some urging institutions responsible to support him psychologically and encourage him to continue playing, considering that he is one of the most talented goalkeepers in the country.

He has represented Rwanda in different tournaments including at the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) held in Cameroon in February this year.