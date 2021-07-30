Haruna Back for Second Stint with AS Kigali

Midfielder Haruna Niyonzima has rejoined AS Kigali for one season, the team announced on Friday morning.

Haruna, previously played for AS Kigali from 2019-20 but never really found a groove and departed for Tanzania’s Yanga Africans after just six months.

Haruna has also featured for Etincelles FC, Rayon Sports, APR FC and Simba SC but enjoyed most of his best years during his two spells at Yanga Africans, winning five league titles and one CECAFA Kagame Cup.

AS Kigali have also signed Fabrice Mugheni, Andrew Butera , Saba Robert and Uwimana Guilain to strengthen the squad ahead of the next season.

Last season, AS Kigali missed what would have been their first-ever league title which APR FC won on goal difference after both teams finished level on points.

Their second-place finish earned them a berth in the CAF Confederation Cup for a third consecutive time.

They kick off their new campaign with the first preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup scheduled for September 10-19.