Kiyovu Release 15 players in Massive Clear Out

After yet another frustrating campaign in the Rwandan National Football League, Kiyovu SC wasted no time in getting 15 names off their books as they start to prepare for the next season.

Kiyovu, who started the season looking to fight for the league title, found themselves battling relegation and eventually finished ninth in the league standings.

The Nyamirambo-based club announced on Friday that they have shown the exit door to 15 players.

Striker Samson Babuwa, who has been linked with a move to Rayon Sports, tops the list of departures with Saleh Nyirinkindi, Vincent Habamahoro, Isiaq Ndahimana, Hamidu Ndayisenga James Tubane, Emmanuel Bwanakweli, Arafat Sibomana, Mbanzo Nkoto Karim ,Ngenzi Issa and Fiston Munezero also looking for a new club .

The club have also confirmed the exit of Saba Robert who has joined AS Kigali and Armel Ghislain who has signed for Gasogi United.

Staff members including assistant coach Francois Kalisa and Camarade Banamwana are also leaving the club.

Meanwhile, Kiyovu have appointed Francis Haringiro as their new head coach. The Burundian tactician, who was recently sacked by Police FC, will be assisted by Claude Rwaka, Pablo Nduwimana while Théogène Ndaruhutse will be the goalkeeping coach.