The City of Kigali and eight districts in different provinces of the country, namely Burera, Gicumbi, Kamonyi, Nyagatare, Musanze, Rubavu, Rwamagana and Rutsiro will enter a 10-day lockdown from July 17 to 26, 2021, to tame the spread of Covid-19.

The decision was made by a hybrid Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Wednesday at Village Urugwiro to review preventive measures against the New Coronavirus announced on July 1, amid growing cases and deaths attributed to mutating nature of the virus.

The meeting tightened preventive measures further in a bid to minimize the spread of the virus in Kigali and the most affected districts. Only essential movements will be permitted from July 1 while inter-district movement remains restricted.

“Given the spike in covid-19 cases, emergency of new variants and increase of Covid-19 related death, the government has decided to further tighten the existing control measures,”

“The surge in cases has necessitated a lockdown in the City of Kigali and the following districts: Burera, Gicumbi, Kamonyi, Musanze Nyagatare, Rubavu, Rwamagana and Rutsiro starting July 17th till July 26th, 2021. Citizens are urged to significantly reduce social interactions and limit movements only to essential Services,” the Cabinet resolutions read in part.

Movements and visits outside the home are not permitted except for essential services, such as health care food shopping or banking and for personnel, performing such Services Outdoor Sports

And recreation activities are prohibited public transport is prohibited, however, transportation of personnel, carrying out the above-mentioned activities will continue to function while motorcycles and bicycles are not permitted to carry passengers but may offer delivery services.

“Offices, both public and private, are closed, except for those providing essential services. Businesses are closed except those selling food (markets) medicine, pharmacies, fuel and other approved essential items but will operate at 30%, capacity,”

“Business permitted to operate must close at 5 p.m. Schools and higher education institutions are closed. Provisions for students sitting National exams in July-August 2021 will be communicated by the Ministry of Education,” the statement added.

Arriving and departing passengers at Kigali International Airport must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken with within 72 hours before departure and must comply with other health guidelines.

Tourist activities will continue in strict adherence to covid-19 health guidelines. This includes hotels, tour operators and transport services assisting guests. Swimming pools and spas to remain closed except for those at hotels hosting tested guests. Funeral gatherings should not exceed 15 people.

In other parts of the country movements are prohibited between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. while all businesses must close by 5p.m. Movements between districts are not allowed, except for medical reasons and other essential services.

Vehicles transporting goods will continue to operate with no more than two people on board. Physical meetings will continue but must not exceed must not exceed. 40% of the value capacity. Negative covid-19 results will be required.

“All social Gatherings, including celebrations of all kinds are prohibited, both in public and in private settings. Traditional, civil and religious weddings remain suspended,”

“Public offices will continue with essential staff at no more than 15% of all employees, while other employees continue working from home on a rotational basis. Private businesses will continue with essential staff at not more than 50 percent capacity while other employees continue working from home on a rotational basis,”

Restaurants and cafes shall operate at 30% capacity and shall receive clients until 5 p.m. Places of worship adhering to health guidelines will continue to operate at 40% capacity while Funeral gathering can’t exceed 15 people.

All bars remain closed. Gaming activities are prohibited citizens are reminded of the critical importance of complying with measures including physical distancing, wearing face masks, and hygiene. Penalties will be applied for non-compliance the carbonator to approve the following agreement.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a new Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement.

More details to follow….