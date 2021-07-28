sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Mutsinzi Handed Trials with Belgian Side OH Leuven

byJacques Furaha July 28, 2021 at 1:38 am 0
Mutsinzi has a chance to shine in Europe.

APR FC defender Ange Mutsinzi has gone on trials with Jupiler Pro League side Oud-Heverlee Leuven in Belgium.

The defender has flown out to Leuven to join Oud-Heverlee Leuven on their pre-season tour where he will be given an opportunity to impress.

Mutsinzi, who currently a free agent after his contract, has played a major role in APR’s success since joining them from Rayon Sports in 2016.

A regular participant in Rwanda national team, Mutsinzi is hoping to earn a deal at Oud-Heverlee Leuven to start his career in Europe.


Mutsinzi Ange was pictured at Kigali International Airport before leaving for Belgium on Tuesday afternoon.

 

