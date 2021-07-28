Mutsinzi Handed Trials with Belgian Side OH Leuven

APR FC defender Ange Mutsinzi has gone on trials with Jupiler Pro League side Oud-Heverlee Leuven in Belgium.

The defender has flown out to Leuven to join Oud-Heverlee Leuven on their pre-season tour where he will be given an opportunity to impress.

Mutsinzi, who currently a free agent after his contract, has played a major role in APR’s success since joining them from Rayon Sports in 2016.

A regular participant in Rwanda national team, Mutsinzi is hoping to earn a deal at Oud-Heverlee Leuven to start his career in Europe.