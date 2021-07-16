PICTORIAL: 6th Batch of Refugees and Asylum Seekers From Libya Arrives in Rwanda

The 6th batch of 133 refugees and asylum seekers evacuated from Libya have safely arrived in Rwanda under tight Covid-19 preventive measures.

Upon arrival, they were tested for COVID-19 and transported to a designated hotel. After getting results, they will be taken to Gashora transit center located in Bugesera district, Eastern province.

"The Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) was established to provide life-saving protection, assistance & long-term solutions to extremely vulnerable refugees trapped in detention in Libya, through temporary evacuation to Rwanda," another tweet from the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management reads.

“The Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) was established to provide life-saving protection, assistance & long-term solutions to extremely vulnerable refugees trapped in detention in Libya, through temporary evacuation to Rwanda,” another tweet from the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management reads.

This batch follows the fifth batch that contained 130 people that arrived in Rwanda on 29 December 2020.

Gashora transit center hosts 310 refugees and asylum seekers out of 385 who had arrived in Rwanda in five phases from Libya where they were rescued, following human rights violations.

Last year, 131 were relocated to Sweden, 23 to Canada, 46 to Norway, while 5 others were received by France.

Gashora settlement has the capacity to host 500 refugees and asylum seekers. Rwanda offered to take up to 30,000 refugees and asylum seekers.