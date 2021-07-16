sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Rayon Sports Reappoints Masudi Djuma as Head Coach

byJacques Furaha July 16, 2021 at 11:56 am 0
Rayon Sports has confirmed Masudi Djuma’s return to the club as their new head coach.

Masudi was reappointed on a two-year contract to replace Guy Bukasa who parted ways with the club towards the end of the last season after suffering 1-0 defeat to rivals APR, ending Rayon Sports’ hopes of a league title.

Since then, the club has been led by the technical director Baptiste Kayiranga.

The appointment marks the second stint at the club for the Burundian, having coached Rayon Sports between 2016 and 2017, winning the Peace Cup in his first season and the league title a year later.

Since departing Rayon Sports, he has coached Simba SC, AS Kigali,Bugesera and Bukavu Dawa.

The former APR, Rayon Sports and Kiyovu striker has been tasked with building a team that can challenge for the title next season after yet another frustrating campaign, which saw them finishing 7th in the league standings.

