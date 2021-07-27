Rwanda, Malawi Sign Extradition Treaty

Rwanda and Malawi National Police forces have signed an extradition treaty, reinforcing an existing cooperation agreement signed in 2019, that will see the two countries exchange wanted individuals and criminals for prosecution.

The pact was signed between the heads of police institutions of the two countries on Monday, as part of efforts to reinforce cooperation in different areas. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Rwanda National Police (RNP), CG Dan Munyuza is in Malawi on a week-long visit, during which he held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Dr. George Kainja on Monday, July 26.

The two police institutions vowed to continue reinforcing their cooperation and to explore more areas of partnership against transnational organized crimes. Reports by Malawian media say the treaty entails that no person can commit a crime in Rwanda and find safety in Malawi and vice versa.

IGP Munyuza said that the treaty targets only criminals or wanted individuals, dismissing speculations that it is targeting refugees. CG Munyuza emphasized that today nobody should be seeking asylum or refugee status in Malawi under the guise of insecurity but pointed out that Rwandans are free to go to Malawi whenever they want or return home.

He however said that such cooperation agreements are aimed at ensuring that criminals don’t take advantage of such good relations and to also nip in the bud transboundary crimes before they happen.

“There is no need for Rwandans to seek refugee or asylum in Malawi. Rwanda is a peaceful and secure country. Whoever wants to return home is welcome and those wishing to stay in Malawi and do business are free to do so,” Munyuza said

On his part, Kainja said the meeting is crucial as the two countries have similar crime threats, including terrorism, cyber crimes and many others which can be fought jointly.

“We have looked at how best we can combat terrorism and share intelligence information to deter extremism like in the case of Mozambique. We have also deepened our cooperation in training through exchange programmes,”

“What I can say is that when I visited Rwanda in June, I observed that Rwanda is a peaceful country. But for those Rwandans seeking asylum in the country, we will ensure they are protected,” said Kainja.

The bilateral visit is in the framework of the cooperation pact signed between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) in 2019, which formalized mutual interests in various disciplines of policing such as joint training, joint operations, tracking and exchange of criminals, combating terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrimes, information sharing on fugitives and other security related matters. It also followed a similar bilateral meeting held in Kigali last month.

IGP Munyuza noted that such engagements reflect “strong relationship and commitment” to further strengthen bilateral security cooperation between Rwanda and Malawi police institutions.

“In the face of prevailing global and regional security threats, we value Malawi’s efforts on bilateral and multilateral stages to seek sustainable solutions to security challenges in the region and beyond,” IGP Munyuza said.

During the bilateral meeting, the two Police institutions also discussed, among others, training and sharing expertise, security challenges and transnational crimes in the two countries, region, and the continent at large.

IGP Munyuza inspecting a guard of honourRNP has offered slots at the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District for Malawi Police Service.

IGP Munyuza said that Rwanda values African countries’ resolve to end destabilizing negative forces on the continent, particularly violent extremism.

He observed that a strong foundation for cooperation has been laid well and that it is now the time to “move from commitment to action.”

This, he said, is the right moment to meet because, like in other parts of the world, the East and the Southern Africa regions are threatened by the growing radical terrorist groups operating and causing havoc in the region.

“We are happy that today, we re-emphasized and re-committed ourselves to working more closely together, especially in training in all our training schools and colleges. It is our resolve and shared belief that in this globalized era, cooperation is inevitable to deal with transnational and organized crimes such as terrorism and cybercrimes affecting our continent.”

He reiterated Rwanda’s readiness to walk the joint policing journey.

IGP Kainja, on his part, said that lessons learnt during his visit to Rwanda last month, will be implemented to improve all areas of service provision in the Malawi Police Service.

“In our meeting in Rwanda, we expressed strong commitment to making cooperation between our two police organizations work through action. We remain resolute to that thinking. Your visit to our country is part of that strong commitment as it provides an opportunity for updating each other on recent developments in our countries and the region as a whole” Dr. Kainja said.

The Memorandum of Understanding, he added, provides a road map for cooperation and realities on the ground and informs joint priorities.

During the last meeting in Kigali, the two Police institutions agreed to hold regular engagements at operational levels to develop and implement safety and security measures.

“Meetings and capacity building alone will not defeat contemporary policing challenges if there is no continuous information and intelligence sharing.

Our two organisations should use all available means to ensure that there is no impediment to timely information and intelligence sharing. This is even more important in the context of Islamic insurgency terrorizing our neighbor, Mozambique,” Dr. Kainja emphasized.

He added that the Malawian Government and the Malawi Police Service in particular will ensure that all efforts to defeat this insurgency are supported.