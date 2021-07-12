RwandAir Becomes 1st Sub-Saharan Airline to Join Qatar Loyalty Club

Rwanda national carrier, RwandAir, has entered a Loyalty partnership with Qatar Airways to provide more opportunities for their frequent fliers.

The partnership was announced this Monday July 12, 2021 between RwandAir Dream miles and Qatar Airways Privilege Club, making Rwandair the first and only Sub-Saharan African airline in partnership.

The deal means that frequent fliers on both airlines will access each other’s destinations with the opportunity to ‘earn and burn’ points across their reciprocal route networks.

Under the new deal, RwandAir Dream Miles members will be able to fly to more than 140 Qatar Airways destinations using miles earned by flights bought through RwandAir.

On the other hand Qatar Airways Privilege Club members will have the ability to earn miles on RwandAir’s flights, both within Africa and on long-haul routes, to destinations such as New York and London.

Since RwandAir launched its Dream Miles loyalty programme in 2011 it has grown in popularity and become a favourite of the airline’s frequent fliers.

Yvonne Manzi Makolo, CEO of RwandAir, said this initiative is a major step forward to greater cooperation between Africa’s most ambitious airline and one of the world’s most prestigious international carriers, and look forward to further enhancing the benefits of Dream Miles members

“Customer loyalty is of huge importance to both RwandAir and Qatar Airways. We both strive to put the customer experience first and give recognition to our most frequent fliers,”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive H.E. Mr Akbar Al Baker said:

“Our partnership with RwandAir opens up a world of possibilities for the customers of both airlines, allowing them to discover exciting destinations. Members of Privilege Club and Dream Miles can enjoy significant benefits including world class travel experiences on our strong complementary networks,”

What is and Why Dream Miles?

The Dream Miles programme is a way of awarding frequent air travelers who use a particular airline for business and pleasure trips, which in turn awards them with points (‘Tier Miles’) for free mileage and travel benefits in future.

This means that the more you travel, the more opportunities of traveling for free and get exclusive benefits which are not offered to other on-board passengers.

The programme has four tiers of membership, with Emerald forming the entry level, entitling members to a free ticket using award miles, eligibility for a flight upgrade, as well as last minute cabin upgrades and up to 40kgs excess baggage using award miles.

Silver tier members, who have earned 25,000 ‘Tier Miles’ or taken 20 flights in a year, are entitled to an additional 10kg of checked-in baggage, can earn 25% bonus miles on all RwandAir flights and be given priority on the waitlist.

Gold tier members, who have earned 50,000 miles or taken 40 flights a year, enjoy a wide range of benefits, including 50% bonus miles on all RwandAir flights and 15kg extra checked baggage allowance.

This group can also receive a free ticket and complimentary upgrade to the higher cabin using miles, as well as priority check-in, baggage tagging, Business Class lounge access and high priority on the waitlist.

The Diamond tier is for the most highly-valued frequent flyers, who get this status in reward for earning 100,000 miles or taking 60 flights a year.

Its benefits include 100% bonus miles on all RwandAir flights, an additional 23kg of checked baggage and one free upgrade to Business Class per year when travelling in the Economy cabin.

However, after two years of consecutive Diamond status, one’s tier status is automatically extended for two more years.