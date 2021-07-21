Rwandan Midfielder Rubanguka Signs for Greek Side Emis Aradippou

Rwandan midfielder Steve Rubanguka has joined Emis Aradippou FC from Greece’s second-tier side AE Kariskakis

Rubanguka, 24, agreed an initial one-year deal for the top-tier side, with an option of extending his contract by a further year

The midfielder celebrated the news on his Instagram account on Tuesday, posting a picture of him with holding an Emis Aradippou’s jersey, captioned “Deeds and results do not lie. No time to rest and no time to celebrate. Work continues”

Rubanguka, who has just one cap for Rwanda, arrived at Kariskakis from the Belgian side Rupel Boom FC in 2020.