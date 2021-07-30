Singer King James, Socialite Shaddy Boo Arrested for Violating COVID-19 Preventive Measures

Singer King James, real name James Ruhumuriza and socialite Shaddy Boo, were on Friday arrested in Rutsiro District, Western Province, where they were reportedly ‘having fun’, in violation of COVID-19 preventive measures.

King James and Shaddy Boo, real name Shadia Mbabazi claimed they had traveled to the district overlooking Lake Kivu for business but the Rwanda National Police (RNP) spokesperson for Western Province, CIP Bonaventure Twizere Karekezi said that on the contrary, they were found in an accommodation facility where they were having a time of their lives. They were arrested with six others in a drink up.

Rutsiro district is among the 8 districts, along with the City of Kigali, under a lockdown till tomorrow July 31 when new measures will be communicated. Other districts under lockdown include Burera, Gicumbi, Kamonyi, Musanze, Nyagatare, Rubavu and Rwamagana.

Inter-district or inter-provincial movement is also prohibited while domestic tourism is also on hold till further notice.

