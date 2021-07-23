Singer Meddy’s New Song Talks About His Wedding

Rwanda’s budding R&B artist Meddy releases a new song with both audio and visuals dubbed ‘My Vow’ documenting his recent wedding ceremony with Ethiopian wife Mimi Mehfira.My vow song has already fetched 192,996 thousand views with in its 13 hours out and the number is growing every minute, it might as well be the most viewed local new track.

The reason why the views are increasing minute by minute, it’s because the wedding took place in USA, where the couple is based and it happened when there was a travel ban due to corona virus, so many fans, family and well-wishers who had hoped to fly couldn’t, thus using the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the event through the video.

The video of the song starts a verse that goes like ‘My woman, my priority, oohh, she fell in love with who iam, she means the whole world to me, yeeh yeeeh, she loves better’ and more sweet words cementing the love he has for his wife.

The new video shows the whole event how it went down from preparations of the big day to exchanging vows and treating their guests in a jovial mood as the couple donned all white.

‘And Top’ hit maker tied a knot on May 22nd this year in Dallas Texas, were he was flanked by fellow musicians The Ben, King James, K8 Kavuyo, Emmy and gospel singer Andrian.

When the two were done with the exchanging of vows they both treated their guests by singing a song together as the crowd cheered for them.

The Ben also who was among the guests grabbed the mic and sung for the newlyweds as they danced together in front of close friends and family.

Medard Jobart Ngabo famous on stage as Meddy first gave a glance of his girlfriend by then 0n 24th December 2018, to Rwandans when he came to perform at East African party.

The R&B sensation while performing, he took a break and called Mimi on stage and kissed her passionately in front of hundreds of fans to make it official that he was already booked.

Meddy went ahead to celebrate New Year’s with family and the mother accepted Mimi in the family. On December 18th, Meddy popped a question and asked Mimi to be his future wife as he put engagement ring on her finger in front of friends and families.

Meddy has been topping music charts for more than a decade with songs like Slowly, Holy Spirit, Uuhh, Everything, And Top, Calorina and many more featuring other artists.