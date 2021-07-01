Wasac Boss Dismissed

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Water and Sanitation Corporation(Wasac) which is in charge of water supply and billing in Rwanda has been dismissed.

A communique from the Office of the Prime Minister tonight reads “Today 1st of July, Mr. Alfred Dusenge Byigero has been dismissed from the position of Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Water and Sanitation Corporation(Wasac) with immediate effect.”

Reason of Byigero’s dismissal was not made official.

Signed by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on behalf of President Paul Kagame, the communique further announced the acting CEO.

“Ms. Gisele Umuhumuza is acting Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Corporation(Wasac),” the communique further reads.