What the Partnership Between Rayon Sports and Morocco Giants Raja Club Athletic Means

Rwanda’s most popular football club Rayon Sports have announced a five-year partnership agreement with Morocco’s side Raja Club Athletic. The local club says the partnership will yield positive results in terms of club development.

The two clubs will work on a number of projects including the development of young players, the exchange of players and the use of technology in football.

Rayon Sports will benefit from using Raja’s football and operational expertise while the collaboration will also focus on sharing sports facilities and organizing friendly games between the two clubs.

“We are delighted to have entered into this partnership with a club of the century Raja Club and we look forward to a successful relationship together.” Rayon Sports President Jean Fidele Uwayezu said in a statement

“This partnership is another positive step in our club’s continued growth and development and an excellent opportunity to collaborate with a successful and history making club.

“We are sure that this partnership will benefit the players, staff and fans.”

Raja, founded in 1949, are one of the iconic clubs on the continent having won the three CAF Champions League titles and two CAF confederation Cups.

Based in Casablanca, they train at the Raja-Oasis Sports center and play home matches at Stade Mohammed V since 1955.

Speaking on the partnership, Rachid Benbrahim El Andaloussi, the President of Raja, said “The Raja Club Athletic is happy with the partnership with Rayon Sports. Sports brings people and nations together. And here we are.

He then added “Our wish is to consolidate the path already traced by our respectful leaders.”