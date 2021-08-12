2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Goalkeeper Kwizera Olivier Named In Rwanda Squad After Retirement U-Turn 

Rwanda head coach Vincent Mashami has named a 39-man provisional squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Kenya.

Rwanda will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign away against Mali on Wednesday, September 1 before hosting Kenya at Kigali Stadium on Sunday September 5.

The line-up announced by Mashami includes goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera who recently made a U-turn on his retirement from football.

The 28-year old announced his retirement from the game last month, weeks after he was handed a one-year suspended sentence over marijuana-related offenses.

Another fresh face is a Sweden-based York Rafael who plies his trade for Afc Eskilstuna. The midfielder was first called up in June but failed to travel to Rwanda due to coronavirus issues.

There are also returns for Yannick Mukunzi,Haruna Niyonzima, Omborenga Fitina and Mangwende who missed Amavubi’s June’s friendly games against the Central African Republic.

Rwanda’s last competitive match was an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Cameroon in July but they have since played two friendlies against the Central African Republic.

All squad members will be cleared for their coronavirus tests tomorrow before their report to the training camp.

Meanwhile, Rwanda’s upcoming game against Mali has been relocated from Bamako to Agadir, Morocco after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) banned all stadiums in Mali because they don’t meet minimum requirements to host international matches.

Amavubi Stars were placed in Group E alongside Mali, Uganda and Kenya. The team that finishes top of the group qualifies for the final round which will decide five African representative at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Mvuyekure Emery (Tusker FC, Kenya), Ndayishimiye Eric (unattached), Buhake Twizere Clément (Strommen IF, Norway), Ntwali Fiacre (AS Kigali, Rwanda) and Kwizera Olivier (unattached).

Defenders: Rwatubyaye Abdul (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Nirisarike Salomon (Urartu FC, Armenia), Manzi Thierry (FC Dila Gori, Georgia), Omborenga Fitina(APR FC, Rwanda), Imanishimwe Emmanuel(FAR Rabat, Egypt), Bayisenge Emery (AS Kigali, rwanda), Rukundo Dennis (AS Kigali, Rwanda), Rutanga Eric (Police FC), Ngwabije Bryan Clovis (SC Lyon, France), Niyigenda Clement (Rayon Sports, Rwanda), Mutsinzi Ange, Ishimwe Christian(AS KIgali, Rwanda), Karera Hassa(APR FC, Rwanda) and Usengimana Faustin (Police FC, Rwanda)

Midfielders: Niyonzima Olivier, Muhire Kevin, Nsengiyumva Isaac(Express, Uganda), Bizimana Djihad (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Manishimwe Djabel (APR FC, Rwanda), Twizeyimana Martin Fabrice (Police FC, Rwanda), Yannick Mukunzi(Sandvikens IF, Sweden), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Nsabimana Eric Zidane(Police FC, Rwanda) and Haruna Niyonzima(AS Kigali, Rwanda)

Fowards: Hakizimana Muhadjiri (Police FC, Rwanda), Nshuti Savio Dominique (Police FC, Rwanda), Kagere Medie (Simba SC, Tanzania), Tuyisenge Jacques (APR FC, Rwanda), Iradukunda Jean Bertrand (Gasogi United), Byiringiro Lague(APR FC,Rwanda),Kwitonda Alain(APR FC, Rwanda), Mugunga Yves(APR FC, Rwanda), Twizerimana Onesme(Musanze FC) and Nshuti Innocent(APR FC)