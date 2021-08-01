APR Left-back Imanishimwe Set to Join Moroccan Side FAR Rabat



APR FC left-back Emmanuel Imanishimwe is close to signing for FAR Rabat in Morocco, save any late twists.

Imanishimwe has featured regularly for APR’s campaigns since joining them from rivals Rayon Sports in 2016 but his time with the army side seem to be coming to an end.

The left-back, who still has two years left on his contract with APR, will sign for FAR Rabat on a three-year deal.

There has been nothing from either APR FC or FAR Rabat yet, but the defender has flown out to Rabat and an official confirmation of the move is expected imminently.