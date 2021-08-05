Bilateral Agreements, Trip to Kinigi Model Village: What is On Schedule for President Touadéra Visit?

The Office of the President has released the schedule for the visit of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic in Rwanda who is set to arrive in Rwanda today for a State Visit

Upon arrival at Kigali International Airport, President Touadéra will be accorded a welcome accorded to visiting Heads of State before he heads to Urugwiro Village, to meet President Kagame. The two Heads of State will proceed to a closed-door meeting before holding bilateral talks with accompanying officials from the Central African Republic and Rwanda.

The Heads of State will then witness the signing of several bilateral agreements and a joint communiqué before addressing the media. President Touadéra will visit the Campaign Against Genocide Museum located at Parliament before being hosted at a State Banquet later in the afternoon.

On Friday, 6 August 2021, President Touadéra will visit the Kinigi IDP Model Village, which was inaugurated on 4 July 2021 and consists of homes for 144 families, a secondary school, an ECD center, health center and other facilities.

While in Rwanda, President Touadéra will tour several conservation and eco-tourism destinations before his departure on 8 August. President Touadéra was sworn in for his second five-year term in March 2021.

He is the 2nd President to visit Rwanda in a week, follow the two-day state visit of President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania earlier this week.

Rwanda and CAR share strong ties, pegged on Rwanda’s contribution to pacify the conflict-ridden Central African country, which threatened to be overrun by rebels earlier this year. CAR has also opened doors for Rwanda’s private sector to explore investment opportunities.