BioNTech Announces Plans to Manufacture Vaccines in Rwanda and Senegal

Vaccine manufacturer BioNTech has announced plans to produce malaria and tuberculosis vaccines in Africa with production units in Rwanda and Senegal.

The manufacturer also known for the Biontech-Pfizer vaccine against Covid19 said on Friday in Berlin, German, it is examining the development of sustainable production options in both countries.

“Our goal is to develop vaccines in Africa and to build up sustainable production capacities for vaccines in order to improve medical care together,” said CEO Uğur Şahin after a meeting with the Presidents of Rwanda and Senegal, Paul Kagame and Macky Sall, as well as the EU -Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.