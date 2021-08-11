Cabinet Meeting: More Lockdown For Some, More Good News for Others

Resolutions of the cabinet meeting that was convened by President Paul Kagame on Wednesday to decide the way forward on the prevention of COVID-19 spread were received with both hands today.

The cabinet lifted total lockdown among 40 sectors where only essential services were allowed in the last two weeks.

However, lockdown will continue for another 19 days in ten sectors where COVID-19 numbers are still too high.

The sectors are Byimana in Ruhango, Tumba and Gishamvu in Huye districts.

Rukara, Murundi, Nyamirama and Mwiri of Kayonza district will also remain in lockdown, together with Muhura, Remera and Kageyo of Gatsibo District.

While more preventive measures will apply in the ten sectors, iIn other areas of the country curfew hours were reduced where movements are prohibited between 8PM-4AM, and with this, it was decided that businesses should close at 7 PM instead of 5 PM initially.

The new curfew hours schedule means that people will have two more hours to do business provided reliable transport that can allow them to be home within one hour.

Buses are also allowed to carry 75% of their capacity, up from 50%.

Restaurants that were only allowed to serve takeaway can now serve clients who are not more than 30% of their capacity.

Church services also resumed in worship places that are permitted with 30% of venue capacity.

Furthermore, religious or civil weddings can hold reception of 50 people who present a COVID-19 negative test.

Meanwhile, the number of civil servants at the office was increased from 15% to 50%.