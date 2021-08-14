Comedian Arthur Nkusi Weds Muthoni

Celebrated comedian Arthur Nkusi has walked down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend CNBS journalist Fiona Muthoni in a tight ceremony with only close friends and family.

The wedding which came as a surprise to many took place today 14th August in Rutsiro district, at Rushel Kivu Lodge.

In a well-manned celebration, guests were advised not to share pictures on social media as the couple wished to keep their wedding

private from the public.

Arthur and Fiona have been good friends and business partners for a while, however, through years the two developed chemistry and became lovers.

The former Miss Rwanda contestant and Miss Africa first runner-up Fiona Muthoni, has been in a secret relationship with Arthur Nkusi for six years.

Miss Fiona Muthoni Naringwa scooped 1st runner up in Miss Africa in 2017 and was 3rd runner up in 2015 Miss Rwanda beauty pageant

Arthur Nkusi is a celebrated local comedian, radio Kiss Fm presenter and founder of Arthur Nation brand.