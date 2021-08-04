Covid-19: New Mass Vaccination Launched in Most Affected Areas

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health has resumed Covid-19 mass vaccination campaign in all public health facilities in the City of Kigali and across high-burdened districts.

According to Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), all those that are receiving vaccines are requested to bring with them their identity or permanent resident cards.

“The vaccination campaign is taking place at all public health facilities in the @CityofKigali and across high-burden districts. All those that are receiving vaccines are requested to bring with them their identity or permanent resident cards. #VaccinesSaveLives,” RBC wrote on Twitter.

According to the City of Kigali, different categories of people are getting their jabs and those include all persons aged 40 and above, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and most exposed personnel.

By August 3, Rwanda had registered 775 new Covid-19 cases, 10,636 tests, the number of vaccinated people was 476,140.

So far, 844 deaths have been registered.