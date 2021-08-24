COVID-19: Rwanda Boosts Massive Vaccination Program Countrywide

Rwanda has resumed a process of dispatching COVID-19 vaccines to more districts, as part of the country’s plan to reach a 60% vaccination target.

The ministry of health today announced that 18 districts in all provinces across the country have started receiving more vaccines (230,000 doses) to be administered to persons considered to be at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 pandemic.

“Among the beneficiaries are youth, aged persons and staff employed in key services such as hotels, transport, and market places,” said Dr. Tharcisse Mpunga, the Minister of State in Charge of Primary Healthcare.

The total number of vaccinated people (with two doses) to 432,429 and since the commencement of the national vaccination program which kicked off on March 5, 2021.

Last week, Rwanda received 200,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses from China and nearly 500,000 from the United States of America.

With this inflow of vaccines that are targeted at over 3million, mostly (80%) purchased by the government, Rwanda also this Monday launched a massive youth (above 18years) vaccination outreach.

The exercise has been taken up by young people who showed up massively to get the first vaccine dose and were excited to be considered for this vaccination phase.

Rwanda officially becomes the 2nd country in Africa to launch a massive citizen’s vaccination programme after South Africa at a time when the whole continent has less than 1% of the estimated 1,377,004,728 living in Africa.