Covid-19: Rwanda Starts 18+ Mass Vaccination

Today, thousands of Rwandans and foreign residents converged to various COVID-19 vaccination centers established in Kigali city.

Thirty-seven centers were established across the three districts of the city which are Gasabo, Kicukiro and Nyarugenge.

The centers include Amahoro Stadium, Nzove Health Center, Kigali Cultural and Exhibition Village, among others.

Concurrently, mobile medical teams are also moving door to door to vaccinate people with mobility challenges including the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Mass vaccination becomes third in the City of Kigali since March 5, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Health, the campaign which will last for twelve(12) days targets residents aged 18 years and above and starts with Kigali but will be rolled out countrywide.

“I am very happy for having received the vaccine. I can work and stay in the country without fear now,” Abdul Salim from India said.

Last week, Rwanda received 200,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses from China and nearly 500,000 from the United States of America.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health further announced plans to bring more doses from the COVAX and African Union mechanism.

“Vaccine is a benefit for us all. People should turn up and receive these vaccines, that’s when we can all go back to the condition we all enjoyed before the pandemic hit the country,” Rosine Kamariza, a city resident said.